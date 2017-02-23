Death of Indiana teens reaches national impact

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DELPHI, IN (KTVI) – A nationwide manhunt continues for a person suspected of killing two teenage girls while they were on hiking on an Indiana trail last week.

The FBI has put up about 6,000 digital billboards across 46 states, but so far, Indiana authorities have not asked Missouri law enforcement to help with the search. Meanwhile, the Indiana State Police say parents everywhere should always keep a close eye on their children.

Signs for justice and colorful ribbons in memory, are seen around the quiet streets of Delphi, Indiana. It's a city of about 3000 people, dealing with the murders of 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German. The two friends were simply going for a hike.

A man photographed waking along a northern Indiana trail around the time the two teenage girls were found slain is now considered the main suspect.

The search for that individual person has gone national.

Authorities released audio they say Liberty German managed to capture on her cellphone. They want anyone who recognizes the voice to come forward. In it, a man is heard saying "down the hill."

Indiana State Police say while they haven't requested search assistance from surrounding states they are asking for anyone to be on the lookout.

Authorities are also warning anyone with children to be extra cautious. Keep an eye on your kids and know their whereabouts at all times.

So far, approximately 3,900 tips have come in. Indiana State Police say they’ve cleared only five of them.

For any information leading to the capture of the suspect you are asked to dial 1-800-CALLFBI. There is a reward of $50,000.