Former US congressman gets about $138.4K in annual benefits

CHICAGO (AP) _ Records from former U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr.’s divorce case show how the federal government has given him large benefit checks after he served time in prison for stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from his campaign fund.

The Chicago Tribune reports Jackson receives about $138,400 annually.

Jackson’s attorney, Barry Schatz, says about $100,000 of that is workers’ compensation and tax-free. The rest of his benefits are Social Security Disability Insurance payments, some of which may be taxable.

Jackson received the payments because he has depression and bipolar disorder, both of which led to an extended leave from Congress in 2012.

Pete Sepp, who heads the nonpartisan National Taxpayers Union, says the payments show the government is still figuring out how to take care of ex-lawmakers convicted of crimes.

Information from: Chicago Tribune