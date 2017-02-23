Groundwork Mortgage president clears up confusion on home closing costs

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – According to a recent report filed by Mortgage Experts, 17 percent of consumers are not aware of the closing costs in terms of buying a home. Another 35 percent end up shocked by how much they are actually paying at the close.

Mortgage companies created the program “Know Before You Owe,” which contains forms designed to help home buyers understand the costs of a mortgage loan and the house closing costs.

Groundwork Mortgage President Jeff Berger joins us for more information on this program and mortgage closing costs.