Little Tikes recalls 540,000 swings after injuries

Little Tikes is voluntarily recalling 540,000 toddler swings after 140 reports of the swing breaking, posing a fall hazard. There have been 39 reports of injuries, including two children with broken arms.

On Thursday, the US Consumer Product Safety Commission announced the recall of Little Tikes 2-in-1 Snug ‘n Secure pink toddler swings.

The recall includes swings manufactured in the United States from November 2009 through May 2014 with model number 615573 molded on the back of the seat.

According to the announcement, affected swings were purchased at Walmart, Toys “R” Us and other stores nationwide and online. Further information can be found at CPSC.gov/recalls or on the Little Tikes recall website.

The Ohio-based company received about 140 reports of the swing’s seat breaking and reports of minor injuries. The announcement says “the plastic seat can crack or break, posing a fall hazard.”

Parents should stop using the swing immediately and contact the company to receive a credit toward another Little Tikes product.

If your model meets the recall requirement, contact Little Tikes at 888-284-1903 or visit www.littletikes.com and click on Product Recalls under the At Your Service menu for more information.

By Robert Jimison, CNN