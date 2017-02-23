Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (KTVI) - A case of indecent exposure has been exposed on surveillance video. Police are asking Fox 2 News to show this individual who showed far too much to an unsuspecting woman, with the hope you can help them catch the guy.

The incident occurred November 5 near the busy intersection of Delmar and Kingsland, a busty breezeway between the parking lot and the street lined with security cameras.

Just before 6 p.m. a silver car pulls into the parking lot and backs into a space nearby. The suspect gets out the vehicle and heads down the breezeway.

After casing the area for a few minutes, the guy sees a woman approaching and heads behind a pillar to make sure his victim is alone. The man walks towards her and lifts up his shorts. The woman runs off in disgust.

Police described the suspect as a Caucasian man with a receding hairline, wearing glasses, shorts, and a long sleeve shirt.