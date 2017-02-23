Margie’s Money Saver: FOX 2 exclusive deal on Under Armour shoes
ST. LOUIS, MO (STLMoms)-Here’s an exclusive deal for our FOX 2 viewers today on Under Armour shoes. Proozy online is offering Under Armour Women’s Charged Stunner training shoes down from nearly $105 to just $60, with a coupon code.
They are only available in black and include a breathable mesh and dual layer mid-sole for comfort and support.
This deal is good through March 4th. Shipping is free!
Coupon Code: MARGIE60
To shop visit: proozy.com