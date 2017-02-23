NASA expert discusses new planet discovery

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Yesterday, NASA announced the discovery of seven new planets, roughly the size of our Earth, orbiting a star similar to the sun outside of our Solar System. Three of these planets are considered to be in the “habitable zone” and could contain liquid water, potentially making them suitable for human survival.

These newly discovered planets are similar in size and temperature to Earth, creating a perfect location for liquid water to pool on surface. At 40 light-years away, it would take nearly a million years to get to these planets so NASA is studying these planets through the Hubble Space Telescope to receive more information on the make of these planets.

NASA’s Director of Astrophysics Science Division Dr. Paul Hertz joins us for more information on the recent, “out of this world” discovery.