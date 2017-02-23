Neighbors complain of dilapidated property owned by developer McKee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - When you drive through a neighborhood with homes that are falling apart and look neglected, it can have an effect on how you feel about a community. One woman said living next to an empty home isn't just affecting her emotions, but putting her safety at risk too.

The property in question, located in the 2200 block of Sullivan Avenue, is owned by developer Paul McKee’s Northside Regeneration LLC group.

The vacant and abandoned property was not a part of the area that will be redeveloped for the new NGA site.

Some in the north St. Louis neighborhood said not only is the home an eyesore to the community, it’s also falling apart.

“It's a hazard to people who live here. It needs to be taken care of,” said Pamela Janerico. “People who are handicap people who walk down the street, brick falling down. I'm concerned for their well-being as well as (mine).”

Trees are uprooted and have toppled over on the home, causing major damages.

Janerico said she’s made several phone calls to city leaders and the building inspector. She even tried tracking down the homeowner, but had no luck.

Janerico said it's evident the property has been neglected: the doorway has been boarded up, windows are smashed and some are missing, the paint is peeling, the porch roof is slumping, and holes in the building provide animals with easy access to the home.

A spokesman for Northside Regeneration LLC said the home is scheduled to be demolished, but the company is waiting for a permit from the City of St. Louis. Once approved, the land will become part of McKee’s north city redevelopment plan.