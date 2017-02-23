New state of the art children’s swim facility opens in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Barron Swim School, a new family owned state of the art facility, is now open in St. Louis near the South County Mall, offering children the opportunity to be successful swimmers. The mission, as summarized by owner Diane Barron, is to build skills for life and to help children become successful not just in the pool, but outside as well.

Barron Swim School features a large pool with different sections for different level swimmers, ledges to sit on, highly trained instructors, and various classes starting as early as six months old such as parent participation classes, a learn swim program and a more advanced swim class to learn specific strokes.

Fox 2’s Lisa Hart joins Barron Swim School owner Diane Barron to discuss the opening of the new swim school, the facilities and what guests can expect.

For more information, visit www.barronswim.com or call 314-485-6909.

Barron Swim School

11158 Lindbergh Business Court

St. Louis, MO 63123