Nothing Bundt Cakes is set for Working Women’s Survival Show

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Nothing Bundt Cakes, a bakery featuring nothing but bundt cakes, is set for the Working Women’s Survival Show this weekend in St. Charles.

The bakery offers a range of different flavors of bundt cakes from chocolate chip and red velvet to lemon and pecan praline. They also come in a variety of sizes starting at bund-tinis sold by the dozen, bundtlets in a to-go container and eight and ten inch cakes.

At The Working Women’s Survival Show, Nothing Bundt Cakes will have their own booth, where guests can sample their treats and see demonstrations of their gifts such as cake plates, candles and baking items.

Jeanette Neeley from Nothing Bundt Cakes of Chesterfield joins us this morning for more on the bakery and their feature at The Working Women’s Survival Show.

For more information, visit www.WWSSOnline.com.

Working Women’s Survival Show

St. Charles Convention Center

This Friday to Sunday