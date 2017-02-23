PBR coming to Scottrade Center this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – It’s not home ice advantage, but professional bull riders Mason Lowe and Brady Sims have some state support.

“This whole crowd gets behind the Missouri guys because we're from Missouri so it gets pretty loud,” Lowe said.

Lowe, a resident of Exeter, Missouri, and Sims, from Kansas City, will bring the roughest rodeo riders in the world to Scottrade Center Friday through Sunday.

The PBR Built Ford Tough Series will see some serious competition for the $140,000 payout.

“Your average size of your bulls you’re going to get on are about 1,500 pounds,” Sims said. “There are some that are over 2,000 pounds but the average one you’re going to get on is 15 or 1,600 pounds.”

The two will try and hold on tight for at least eight seconds.

Both Sims and Lowe shoot for 10 seconds on a bucking bull this weekend. On Thursday morning, trucks began bringing in the dirt to get the rodeo arena ready for Friday.

“Lot of the people will get a little dirt in their face when those bulls start bucking and stuff but there really isn’t a bad seat in the house I don’t think,” Lowe said.

“Pretty much a rock show with bull riding on the side,” Sims said. “The whole family will love it, lots of fun.”