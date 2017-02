Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, MO (KTVI)-One person was injured in stabbing overnight. It happened at the General Motors Assembly Center in Wentzville.

Police say one worker inside of the plant was cut and taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A GM spokesperson says it appears to be an isolated incident and no other GM workers are at risk. It's unclear if an arrest was made.

There is no word on what led to the stabbing.