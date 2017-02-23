Scottrade Center hosts professional bull riding series

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – This weekend, Scottrade Center will host the top bull riders from around the world for the Professional Bull Rider Built Ford Tough Series St. Louis Invitational. These riders are in for a tough 8-second period as some of the roughest, most fierce bulls attempt to throw them from the reins.

Professional Bull Rider and Missouri native Mason Lowe joins us for more information on bull riding and the PBR Built Ford Tough Series.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit http://www.scottradecenter.com/events/detail/professional-bull-rider-built-ford-tough-series.

Professional Bull Rider Built Ford Tough Series

Scottrade Center

February 24 to 26

Friday at 7:45 p.m.

Saturday at 6:45 p.m.

Sunday at 1:50 p.m.