× SWAT Team at north St. Louis County home

FLORISSANT, MO (KTVI) – The SWAT Team was at a home in north St. Louis County. Police tell FOX 2 that they are serving a search warrant near the intersection of Derhake and Waterford.

St. Louis County Police say they brought in the tactical team as a precaution. They are concerned because of the nature of the warrant.

Viewers tell FOX 2 that there were several streets blocked off in the area.