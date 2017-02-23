The BBB warns students and parents of spring break trip scams

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – March is quickly approaching and this time of year is popular for college students to take spring break trips. The Better Business Bureau advises students and their parents, however, to be cautious as they plan trips because some travel deals may be too good to be true.

According to BBB St. Louis President and CEO Michelle Corey, some travel agencies offer getaway for college students, but will leave them stranded after they have arrived at their destination. Therefore, they recommend students and parents do their research on the travel agency and the opportunities they provide before book a trip, flight, hotel, etc.

If you are looking for a reputable and reliable travel agency, The BBB advises students and parents to check out the reviews and recommendations on The Better Business Bureau website.

Chris Thetford from The Better Business Bureau joins us for some tips for spring breakers and their parents.

