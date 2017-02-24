× 12 Chicago police SWAT members disciplined after standoff

CHICAGO (AP) _ Officials say 12 Chicago police SWAT team members were suspended for a day without pay after they failed to fully clear a house following a December standoff.

The standoff began late Dec. 1 when shots were fired at a Chicago police supervisor who was driving an unmarked car in the city’s South Chicago neighborhood. No one was injured, but the supervisor spotted someone run into a nearby home.

The SWAT team responded and police said at the time five men were taken into custody several hours later.

WFLD-TV reported, however, that two of the men were found hiding in a crawl space by other Chicago officers after the SWAT team left.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the SWAT team members “received appropriate discipline for their actions.”