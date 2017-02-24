Woman charged in stabbing at GM assembly plant

WENTZVILLE, MO (KTVI)- Police have charged a woman for stabbing another woman inside the General Motors’ assembly plant in Wentzville, MO. Police say Alicia J. Turner, of Florissant, MO, somehow got inside the building on Wednesday then hid inside a restroom until her victim arrived.

Officers say she used a taser on the victim, a 27-year-old forklift operator, then stabbed her several times around 10:45pm. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

Police say the incident was a domestic situation.

Turner faces assault, armed criminal action, and other charges.