Berglund signs 5-year, 19.25 million contract with the Blues

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Center Patrik Berglund has agreed to sign a 5-year, $19.25 million contract extension with the St. Louis Blues. The Blues say his previous 3-year contract was set to expire at the end of this season. He would have become an unrestricted free agent if he did not sign with the Blues.

Berglund ranks second on the team with 17 goals and 3rd in game winning goals. He has played 60 games this season.

The Swedish native was drafted by the club in 2006. He has accumulated 286 points, including 145 goals and 141 assists, in 615 regular season games. Berglund has also posted 10 goals and 12 assists in 49 career playoff appearances.