Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-The St. Louis City Board of Election Commissioners is testing its voting equipment today. They're getting set for the primary election on March 7th.

The board will check to make sure the voting machines are working properly and the counting methods work as well.

It's a required test that's open to the public and the candidates.

Testing begins at 10 a.m. at the office in downtown St. Louis.