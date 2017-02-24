Dave Murray’s latest weather Disco for THE WEEKEND…February 25-26, 2017

A fast pace in the atmosphere over North America the next week…the the focus being some unsettled weather and the return of action for the western U.S. The cold front doing the trick Friday afternoon and night…with wind and cold coming back…a dry front…because we never get anything here in STL:)…Big storms in the Ohio Valley and big snow from Nebraska into the western Great Lakes…snow as close as Northwest MO. we could see some spotty flurries late Friday night into early Saturday morning…but Saturday is a windy and cold day…morning clouds going to sunshine…but bundle up. Saturday night…clear skies and light winds with a fall to 25-28 degrees…a concern for some of the trees that popped early in the warmth…the spring bulbs will be fine. Sunday…back with the clouds and some rain…a chilly rain developing going thru the afternoon and into the evening…not much. Unsettled Monday into Wednesday with waves of rain and maybe a few non severe storms.