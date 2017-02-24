Endangered Person Advisory issued for a missing St. Ann woman

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – The State of Missouri has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing St. Ann woman. Marie Vail, 49, seemed disoriented when she talked to her phone with her husband Thursday afternoon. She suffers from medical issues and did not have her medication. That is the last she was heard from.

Vail is described as an African-American woman, 5’8″, 240 lbs, blonde hair, brown eyes, with a medium complexion. She was wearing an orange jacket and orange, blue, and black yoga pants. She was driving a blue 2006 Lincoln Zephyr bearing Missouri, PG3Z1X.

Anyone with information should call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.