Final preparations ahead of Soulard Mardi Gras parade

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - Soulard was bubbling with excitement Friday afternoon as folks made final preparations for the 38th annual celebration in the southside neighborhood. Folks love Mardi Gras!

Crews are using more than 3,100 bike racks for crowd control during the Grand Parade and approximately 1,500 portable restrooms have been put in place. Everywhere people look, Mardi Gras colors are bright and visible.

Event organizers said Mardi Gras generates millions of dollars for the economy. It appeared no one was concerned the weather was turning from warm to cool.

“For February in St. Louis, this is not close to bad weather. It feels that way a little bit because it’s been warm, but we’re not worried about it,” said Mack Bradley, president of the Mardi Gras Foundation. “It’s going to be fine—mid-40s fine—it’s not going to rain. Rain is about the only thing that will keep people away.”

The people own or work at the bars and restaurants in Soulard love Mardi Gras.

And for the parents bringing little ones to the big parade Saturday, organizers recommend you find a spot to camp out near the beginning of the parade route at Busch Stadium. That is typically the more family friendly area.