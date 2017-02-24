Health expert demonstrates tai chi from Hearts and Handbags event

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – February is National Heart Month and to celebrate, St. Anthony’s is hosting the second annual Hearts and Handbags event.

At the event, guests can discuss heart health with health professionals at educational booths and seminars, attend healthy cooking demonstrations and enter to win different designer purses. Lastly, they can take part in heart healthy exercise presentations such as Tai Chi.

Kym Huie from St. Anthony’s Medical Center joins us for a tai chi demonstration, which will be demonstrated at this weekend’s event as well.

For more information, visit http://www.ShopSouthCountyCenter.com/events.

St. Anthony’s Medical Center Hearts and Handbags

Saturday, February 25th from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

South County Center in the Dillard’s Wing

Lindbergh Boulevard and Lemay Ferry Road