Masses move back inside St. Monica Catholic Church after fire damage repaired

CREVE COEUR, MOP (KTVI)- For the first time since fire damaged their sanctuary in December, a Creve Coeur Catholic church will celebrate Mass inside their church this weekend. Fr. Joe Weber, pastor at St. Monica Catholic Church, says all weekend Masses February 25 and 26, will be held back in the church. Masses had been being held in the parish’s gym while repairs were made.

On December 27, 2016, the Nativity scene in front of the altar was set on fire. Firefighters were able to put the fire out within about 20 minutes, but there was heavy smoke, water, and fire damage to the sanctuary. Investigators said that it appeared that the fire was suspicious, that someone piled items, including a large chair, on top of the Nativity scene before the fire was started. The granite top of the altar cracked due to the heat of the fire.

A person of interest was reportedly questioned by police, but no criminal charges were filed. The parish, the Archdiocese, and Creve Coeur Police Department are working together on the on-going investigation.

The first Mass will be at 5pm on Saturday, February 25, 2017, followed by Sunday Masses at 7:30, 9:30, 11:30am, and 5pm.