Proposed Missouri legislation would raise the age of juvenile prosecution

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KTVI) – A Missouri bill is gaining bipartisan support to raise the age of juveniles prosecuted for crimes. This would cover those who don’t commit serious violent crimes.

State Representative Nick Schroer from St. Charles County said it’s time Missouri raises the age a juvenile is criminally prosecuted for most cases from 16 to 17 years of age.

“They can’t vote, can’t buy cigarettes. If something happens to their parents, they are still treated like a child, but they are charged as an adult for minor cases,” Schroer said.

Other states, including those bordering Missouri, keep 17-year-olds in the juvenile justice system. Schroer said he speaks to successful people all the time who admit to making dumb mistakes as teens but never got caught.

“These are kids who are getting caught with no criminal history whatsoever and it’s a black mark on their record,” Schroer said. “It could impact them going to college, the military, and also helping our job force too.”

Raising the age could also save taxpayers money by reducing recidivism. Other states have realized significant savings while improving public safety. Connecticut, for example, raised the age for juvenile prosecution in 2012 and estimates saving $58 million in 2015.

“You look at the co-sponsors of the bill and see this is not a red or blue issue as people would say,” Schroer said. “This is a common sense issue and people are getting behind it.”

Juveniles proven to be violent offenders would not be considered in the same light under this bill.

Rep. Schroer said he hopes to have a hearing in the next month and get this moving on the house floor.