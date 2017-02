ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Tonight is the annual Mayor’s Mardi Gras Ball and last minute preparations are underway in St. Louis. This event is a black tie event, so it is important to look your best. From the tuxedos to the floor length gowns and shimmering make-up and brightly colored masks, guests are known for going all out for this event.

Fox 2’s Lisa Hart joins Tiphanie Shy from Shimmer by Shy in downtown St. Louis for make-up and beauty tips before the Mayor’s Mardi Gras Ball.