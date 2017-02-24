× Shooting of 2 Indians at Kansas City bar sends shock waves in India

HYDERABAD, India (AP) _ The shooting of two Indians in a crowded suburban Kansas City bar has sent shock waves through their hometowns and India’s government is rushing diplomats to monitor progress in investigation into the crime.

Jaganmohan Reddy, father of an engineer who was injured in the shooting incident on Wednesday night, says he thinks it’s a hate crime. He says such incidents have increased after the recent political changes in the United States.

India’s External Affairs Ministry spokesman says another Indian engineer, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who was fatally shot in the attack, hailed from Hyderabad, the capital of southern Telangana state.

The suspected attacker, Adam Purinto, has been taken into custody and charged on Thursday with murder and attempted murder.