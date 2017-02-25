× Arb’y/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, February 24, 2017

This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone for Friday, February 24, 2017.

Segment One features highlights of these high school basketball games.

(Boys): Class 3, District 5 Championship game between Maplewood and Cardinal Ritter, (Girls): Class 3, District 5 Championship game between Maplewood and Cardinal Ritter, (Boys): Webster Groves at Kirkwood and (Girls): Webster Groves at Kirkwood.

Fox 2 Sports Anchor/Reporter Charlie Marlow and Earl Austin, Jr. of Prep Hoops Missouri also previewed next week's Missouri Class 4 playoffs featuring two of the area's top teams, Vashon and St. Mary's.

Segment Two features Jim Powers of the High School Sports Caravan breaking down the two games between rivals Webster Groves and Kirkwood. Charlie and Earl also talk about the 30-0 Edwardsville Tigers girls basketball team that will play in the Illinois Class 4 Super-sectional game this coming Monday.