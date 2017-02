Carpenter and Piscotty Ready to Lead 2017 Cardinals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Matt Carpenter will be moving down the batting order in 2017 for the Cardinals. With the off season acquisition of center fielder and lead off hitter Dexter Fowler, Carpenter, the teams lead off man last season, will be moving down the lineup. It is anticipated that Carpenter will hit third, which used to be Matt Holliday's usual spot in the Cardinals batting order. Holliday, a free agent after last season, signed with the New York Yankees for the 2017 season. Carpenter will also be the Cards regular first baseman this year, having spent last season at three positions, first base, second base and third base.

Stephen Piscotty returns to right field for the Cardinals in 2017. The club's usual clean up hitter, fourth in the lineup, should return to that role this season. Piscotty is confident the entire Cardinals team can improve after not making the playoffs in the 2016 season.