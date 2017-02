Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Despite the chill, the "good times are rolling" this morning in St. Louis.

As Soulard is painted in gold, green, and purple for the annual Mardi Gras Bud Light Grand Parade.

FOX 2's Kelley Hoskins joins us is live from Downtown St. Louis with details on the route, rules, and laws surrounding all the fun for Mardi Gras.