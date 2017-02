Lance Lynn Returns to Cardinals Starting Rotation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lance Lynn is back and pitching for the Cardinals at Spring Training 2017. The innings eating starting pitcher missed the entire 2016 season after having Tommy John surgery on his pitching elbow. Prior to his inactive 2016 season, Lynn was a model of consistency, amassing 60 wins over the previous four seasons with the Cardinals. Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate was in Jupiter, Florida with the Cardinals and caught up with Lynn and the big right hander's goals for 2017.