Marlins beat Cardinals 8-7 in Spring Training Opener

Tyler Moore’s seventh inning solo homer broke a 7-7 tie and gave the Miami Marlins an 8-7 win over the Cardinals on Saturday in Jupiter, FL. It was the opening game for both clubs at Spring Training 2017. New Cardinals outfielder Dexter Fowler had a successful debut with his new club. Fowler walked twice, stole a base and scored two runs. Matt Carpenter drove in three runs, two on a third inning home run. Rookie Harrison Bader also homered in the game. Cardinals closer Seung Hwan Oh struggled in his spring debut. He allowed a two run homer to the Marlins Christian Yelich and a solo HR to Justin Bour. The same two teams will play on Sunday in Jupiter, with the Cardinals being the home team.