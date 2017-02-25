Missouri Baking Co. demonstrates decorating Mardi Gras king cakes

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Tuesday, February 28 marks the day of celebration for the New Orleans’ holiday Mardi Gras and local bakeries are busy in preparation. One of the biggest parts of the Mardi Gras celebration is the traditional food such as jambalaya and shrimp gumbo, but perhaps the most known – The King Cake.

These cakes can be found at local bakeries and supermarkets such as the Missouri Baking Company. Decorated with purple, green and gold sugar sprinkles and brightly colored beads and coins, these cakes contain a hidden plastic baby and when found, that person is named “king” and is in charge of the next party as well as providing the King Cake.

Bruce Williams from the Missouri Baking Company joins us this morning for a demonstration on decorating the traditional Mardi Gras King Cake.

Missouri Baking Co.

2027 Edwards Street

St. Louis, MO