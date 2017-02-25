Moore Food Distributors: ‘Love to Eat, Eat to Love’ and ‘cuban’ shrimp toast

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) – Monday, February 27, STL Winegirl Angela Ortmann launches her event Love to Eat, Eat to Love, which brings together over 50 restaurants including immigrant owned and fusion restaurants for a tasting event. This event is working to raise money for the International Institute and based on the sold-out event, they plan to continue hosting similar events to raise more money for various causes and organizations.

Chef Georgios from Moore Food Distributors joins us for more on the upcoming event with the STL Winegirl Angela Ortmann and a cooking demonstration of “Cuban” Shrimp Toast with Chef Will.

For more information on Moore Food Distributors, visit www.moorefooddist.com or call 314-426-1300.

Moore Food Distributors

9910 Page Avenue

St. Louis, MO 63132

314-426-1300