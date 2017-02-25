Volunteer fatally wounded in accident at Museum of Transportation

(KTVI) - The Museum of Transportation is mourning the death of a volunteer after what they are calling a tragic accident
The museum's president says Eric Hesselbarth died Thursday from a head injury.
He was working on restoring a 1937 milk delivery truck and while filling up the tires, one of them exploded. A piece of the wheel hit Hesselbarth in the head.
Hesselbarth had been volunteering with the museum for over ten years.
The area where the accident happened has been closed.
38.571459 -90.463599