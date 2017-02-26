× 3-point barrage keys Illinois’ 73-57 victory over Nebraska<

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Malcolm Hill scored 19 points and Illinois went on a 3-point shooting spree in the second half in a 73-57 victory over Nebraska on Sunday.

Tracy Abrams added 13 points and Maverick Morgan had 12 for the Illini (17-12, 7-9), who won their third straight road game and for the fourth time in five games overall.

Tai Webster had 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists to lead the Cornhuskers (12-16, 6-10).

The Illini, who came into the game 12th in the Big Ten in 3-point shooting in conference games (32.9 percent) made seven of their first eight 3s of the second half to go up 61-44 with 9:15 to play. They finished 13 of 26 from beyond the arc.

The Huskers are last in the Big Ten in 3-point defense in conference games (41.3 percent).

Hill scored 14 of his 19 points after half. He and Abrams each made four 3-pointers.

Illinois led 30-28 at half, and Abrams and Hill hit a couple 3s during a 10-3 spurt that gave the Illini a seven-point lead. Jalen Coleman-Lands’ 3 pushed the lead to 47-37 with 13:41 to play, and the Huskers never got closer.