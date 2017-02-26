× 3rd suspect in shooting death of Chicago toddler denied bail

CHICAGO (AP) –A third suspect in the shooting death of a 2-year-old boy and his 26-year-old uncle this month on Chicago’s West Side has been ordered held in jail without bail.

Nineteen-year-old Jeremy Ellis appeared in court on charges of first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder on Saturday. Two other men charged in the same shooting were also denied bond last week.

Lavontay White Jr. was one of three children who were fatally shot in a two-day period earlier this month. He was in the backseat of a car strapped into a safety seat when he and his uncle, Lazarec Collins, were shot to death Feb. 14. Collins’ pregnant girlfriend was wounded in the shooting.

The shooting was partially captured on a Facebook Live video being streamed by the woman.