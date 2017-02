Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)- The Academy Awards are Sunday night and the grandeur of Hollywood will be on full display. Though the musical “La La Land” is the far and away favorite for Best Picture, there is no such thing as a completely sure thing. Could the reach of “Moonlight” or the big box-office success of “Hidden Figures” pull them ahead of the favorite?

And what about the Best Actor category? Will Hollywood and fan favorite, Denzel Washington, win the Oscar for his portrayal of a larger-than-life dad whose personality leaps off the screen in “Fences” or will “Manchester By the Sea”’s Casey Affleck take the category for playing an introverted and depressed father.

We're talking all things Oscars with St. Louis Post-Dispatch film critic Calvin Wilson.

The Oscars air Sunday night on ABC. Click here for the full list of nominees.