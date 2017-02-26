Attend insightful lecture covering the latest archaeological dig findings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)-- There may be more culture within our city than you think. The answers lie beneath the surface. Dr. Tamira Brennan will be giving a lecture today, February 26 at Cahokia Mounds entitled Insights & Updates on Greater Cahokia from Excavations at the East St. Louis Site.

This free event is open to all and will cover the findings of the latest archaeological dig today at 2:00 P.M. Dr. Brennan will also have some of the artifacts available for attendees to take a closer look for themselves.