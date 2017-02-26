Dogs on Duty: An organization that helps dogs who help us

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)--Meribeth Broadway is the founder of Dogs on Duty. This is a five-year-old organization that has been dedicated to protecting dogs on the job and providing them with necessities such as bullet proof vests and vest to help keep them cool during the summer months.

Dogs on Duty also makes sure these canine workers are given GPS tracking systems in case they get lost. In addition to this, Dogs on Duty will soon be lending a hand to service and therapy dogs in the near future.

At the Rack House West Winery on Tuesday, February 28th, the organization will be hosting an event called Coloring for a Cause from 7-9 P.M. Guest can come out an enjoy coloring pictures while having a glass of wine and socializing with the other attendants. Proceeds will benefit Dogs on Duty.

For more information about this organization and this event, plus ways you can get involved, head over to DogsOnDutyMo.org