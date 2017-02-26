Hancock & Kelley: Social media in the political world plus St. Louis mayoral endorsements

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Political consultants John Hancock, a Republican, and Michael Kelley, a Democrat, present opposing viewpoints on current issues every Sunday morning on FOX 2 at 8:30 A.M.

This week Hancock and Kelley are discussing President Trump's previous week with the media, the relationship between social media and politics, and recent endorsements for St. Louis mayoral candidates.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video