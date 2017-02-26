Hancock & Kelley: Social media in the political world plus St. Louis mayoral endorsements

Posted 11:07 am, February 26, 2017, by , Updated at 11:06AM, February 26, 2017

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI) - Political consultants John Hancock, a Republican, and Michael Kelley, a Democrat, present opposing viewpoints on current issues every Sunday morning on FOX 2 at 8:30 A.M.

This week Hancock and Kelley are discussing President Trump's previous week with the media, the relationship between social media and politics, and recent endorsements for St. Louis mayoral candidates.