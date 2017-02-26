× Kurt Busch Wins Daytona 500

Kurt Busch used a last-lap pass to win the crash-filled Daytona 500 on Sunday in Daytona, FL, the opening race of Monster Energy’s new role as title sponsor of NASCAR’s top series. Kurt Busch won the Daytona 500 on Sunday for his first victory in NASCAR’s season opener in 16 tries. It looked like pole sitter Chase Elliott’s race to lose, but then he ran out of gas with three laps remaining in the Great American Race.

Ryan Blaney finished second, A.J. Allmendenger came in third. The real story of this Daytona 500 were the wrecks, that included a 17-car accident at the start of the final stage that ended the race for Danica Patrick and seven-time and reigning series champion Jimmie Johnson.