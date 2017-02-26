× Springfield police praise new overdose antidote kits

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP)– Springfield police are crediting drug overdose antidote kits issued days ago with helping revive a 33-year-old woman.

Springfield officers were issued kits Monday containing naloxone, often known by its brand name Narcan. The move was prompted by a state law requiring enforcement agencies receive training and carry the overdose antidote.

Many states are battling an overdose epidemic involving the use of prescription opioids and illegal drugs like heroin.

Springfield police say the woman had injected herself with heroin and was unresponsive. The officer administered two doses of Narcan. She was revived and hospitalized.

Sangamon County Sheriff Wes Barr tells The (Springfield) State Journal-Register that county deputies will get their kits next week.

The Sangamon County coroner’s says there were 23 overdose deaths in 2016 and 41 in 2015.