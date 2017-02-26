Suspect charged in House Springs homicide

(KTVI) – A Jefferson county man is now facing murder charges following Saturday’s fatal shooting and standoff in House Springs.

21-year-old John Sutterfield was charged today with second degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of 19-year-old Bryan Scholz.

Deputies spent much of yesterday trying to make contact with Sutterfield who was barricaded in his home.

Shortly before 9 pm police set off two flash bangs and sent a K-9 the residence before Sutterfield surrender.

Deputies say they don’t believe Scholz and Sutterfield knew one another, but they did have common acquaintances.

