Total Access Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the Week – 2/25/17 – CBC’s Malik Johnson

Wrestler Malik Johnson is the Total Access Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the Week for Saturday, February 25, 2017. Johnson a wrestler who attends CBC High School, recently won his third consecutive state wrestling title. The junior is already preparing for a clean sweep, working hard and planning for his fourth state title next winter.

 