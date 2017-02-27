× 2nd murder trial for ex-Illinois prosecutor to begin

CHICAGO (AP) _ Cameras will be in the courtroom for the retrial of a former Illinois prosecutor charged with first-degree murder in the death of his first wife.

The retrial of former Adams County Assistant State’s Attorney Curtis Lovelace is scheduled to begin Monday in Sangamon County. Lovelace was arrested in 2014 on charges that he suffocated 38-year-old Cory Lovelace in their Quincy home in 2006.

Lovelace says he discovered her dead in bed after he dropped their children off at school. His first trial ended with a deadlocked jury last year.

The trial was moved from Adams County in western Illinois to Sangamon County on a change of venue request and last week a judge said he would allow one video camera and two still cameras in the courtroom.