911 call: Suspect in Kansas shooting thinks he killed 2 Iranians

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) _A Missouri bartender told a 911 dispatcher that a patron said he killed “two Iranian people” just hours after a shooting 70 miles away at a suburban Kansas City bar left one Indian man dead and another hurt.

In a recording of the 911 call made early Thursday, the bartender at the Applebee’s in Clinton, Missouri, is heard saying the man made her promise she wouldn’t call police.

Fifty-one-year-old Adam Purinton was arrested soon afterward. He’s charged with murder and attempted murder in the shooting in Olathe, Kansas, that some witnesses said was racially motivated.

The bartender tells the dispatcher that the man initially said the shootings occurred at a gas station, not a bar.

She says the man asked if he can stay with her and her husband.