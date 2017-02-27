Ameren prepping for Tuesday’s storms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) - Ameren Missouri is preparing for the possibility of winds strong enough to cause power outages. The weather forecast calls for the possibility of 60 mile per hour winds Tuesday evening. The Assistant Vice President of Operations and Technical Support for the power company said it’s too soon to say just how widespread outages could be.

“Our system can withstand 50 to 60 mile per hour winds,” said Kevin Anders. He said power is typically lost when a tree limb or other object is blown into lines with a force great enough to knock them down.

“One of the big things that we do is trim trees away from the circuits and it helps minimize the damage that occurs in a storm event like this,” said Anders. “Last year we trimmed about 4,000 miles of circuits and we do that on a yearly basis.”

Anders said Ameren Missouri also inspects power polls on a regular basis. He said the company inspected approximately 180,000 polls last year. The company has approximately 900,000 polls in its entire system.

Sanders said it’s too soon to say how resources will be deployed Tuesday. He said that all depends on the weather.