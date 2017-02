Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO (KTVI)--Tonetta Clay is the founder of Clay's Gifts and More, LLC. Her company has put a whole new spin on bouquets, by constructing elaborate centerpieces made out of candy.

These delectable works of art are ideal for any occasion. Whether its for a birthday or a wedding, all gifts are uniquely made for the recipient and the event.

For more information or to start your order for your custom creation, click https://squareup.com/store/claysgifts