Columbia man charged with receiving child pornography

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL (KTVI) – A 40-year-old Columbia, Illinois was arraigned last week on federal charges of receiving child pornography, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois Donald Boyce said.

According to the indictment, Steven Blosser received images of the illicit material from September 2015 until February 19, 2016.

Blosser was arraigned February 24. His trial is slated to start May 1.

If convicted, Blosser faces between five and 20 years imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and potential lifetime parole.